Watford City girls basketball placed third in the recent NDAPSSA Class A basketball poll.
The latest Class A boys and girls basketball polls were released Jan. 6.
The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll (January 6)
1. West Fargo High (13) 4-0 85
2. Minot (4) 6-0 73
3. West Fargo Sheyenne (1) 5-1 56
4. Bismarck High 5-1 36
5. Jamestown 3-2 19
Others Receiving Votes: Fargo Davies (3-3).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll (January 6)
1. Bismarck Century (18) 5-0 90
2. Devils Lake 5-0 71
3. Watford City 5-1 46
4. Fargo Davies 4-1 39
5. Bismarck Legacy 6-1 23
Others Receiving Votes: GF Red River (3-1).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.