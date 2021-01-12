2020 WC GBB team photo

The 2020-2021 Watford City girls basketball team poses for a team photo.

Watford City girls basketball placed third in the recent NDAPSSA Class A basketball poll. 

The latest Class A boys and girls basketball polls were released Jan. 6.

The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll (January 6)

1. West Fargo High (13) 4-0 85

2. Minot (4) 6-0 73

3. West Fargo Sheyenne (1) 5-1 56

4. Bismarck High 5-1 36

5. Jamestown 3-2 19

Others Receiving Votes: Fargo Davies (3-3).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll (January 6)

1. Bismarck Century (18) 5-0 90

2. Devils Lake 5-0 71

3. Watford City 5-1 46

4. Fargo Davies 4-1 39

5. Bismarck Legacy 6-1 23

Others Receiving Votes: GF Red River (3-1).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Tags

Load comments