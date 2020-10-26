The Watford City girls cross country team finished an excellent season after placing third at the 2020 NDHSAA Class A State Cross Country Meet at the Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Lady Wolves earned 144 points for their third place finish and had three runners place in the top 20.
Sisters Jaelyn and Hayley Ogle led the way for the Lady Wolves, as they did all season.
The duo competed with each other all season to see who would rank higher but regardless they both managed incredible times compared to others in the west region.
But this time, Jaelyn came in second finishing the 5K in 18:37.60 and Hayley placed fifth with a time of 18:59.92.
Hayley was just seconds from beating Williston's Eleni Lovgren who finished the race in fourth place with a time of 18:57.23.
And it was Jamestown's Megan Ford who placed first, winning her third-consecutive Class A individual state championship after finishing in 17:58.83.
This was the first time a three-peat has been achieved in Class A girls since Tarin Lachowitzer won three straight from 2009-2011 with Fargo South and Fargo Davies high schools, according to a press release from the NDHSAA.
Also finishing in the top 20 for Watford City was Ellie Schmitz. She placed 13th with a time of 19:46.67.
Watford City has had a successful season for girls cross country.
Most notably, the Ogle sisters constantly ranked in the top five at every meet, thus putting the Lady Wolves on the board.
Hayley finished her prep cross country running career on Saturday but Jaelyn is only a sophomore and shows great potential as a leader in the state for future seasons.
Nineteen schools competed in the Class A girls meet and 130 runners participated.
The Watford City boys cross country team finished last out of 19 schools.
There were 129 boys who competed in the Class A boys state meet and Watford City leader Evander Long finished the race in 83rd place with a time of 18:34.85.