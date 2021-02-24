The Williston High School girl’s basketball team lost its final regular season game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, when a red-hot Watford City team visited and won 68-29.
Watford City came into the game on a four-game winning streak, extending that while also grabbing some final momentum for a postseason run.
And because of the win, the Lady Wolves clinched the No. 2 seed spot in the Western Dakota Association.
On Tuesday night Watford City was playing to break a tie with Legacy for the No. 2 spot. But after Legacy lost to Bismarck High, Watford City got the spot.
During the game with Williston, the Lady Wolves did what they have been doing this season, scoring well and a lot, while also playing a good defensive game to keep some of Williston’s best scorers in check.
Four players scored in double-figures to lead Watford City, with Hayley Ogle and Ashley Holen leading the way with 16 points each.
Emma Mogen and Madison Spacher each added 10 points to boost Watford City’s high-powered offense.
Nine different players scored for Watford City in total.
For Williston, it was a tough game offensively, as overall, the Lady Coyotes shot 22.2 percent from the floor.
It also didn’t help that Williston’s leading scorers weren’t able to get going.
But what did help Williston was an impressive second half performance from Mariska Amoo-Gottfried, who went on to lead Williston with 11 points.
She had an explosive run toward the end of the game that boosted Williston's score into the 20s.
Also, she was the only player to score in double-figures.
Shelby Meyer, who is the team’s leading scorer and averages more than 10 points per game, only scored five points on a rough night shooting.
Chesni Strand and Taylor Rath, both players that can score well, were held to two points each.
Nine players also scored for Williston, but not in the same capacity as the Watford City players.
Next up for Watford City, they will play on Tuesday, March 2 in the first round of the North Dakota High School Activities Association West Region tournament.
Williston now has to be ready for its next game on Friday, Feb. 26, where the Lady Coyotes will face Mandan for a play-in game to get to the West Region tournament.