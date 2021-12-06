Watford City Logo

The Watford City High School basketball teams split a pair of games against an out-of-state opponent on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Watford City hosted Sidney High School from Sidney, Montana, and the girl’s basketball team won, while the boy’s team lost.

The Lady Wolves won 62-44, and the boy’s team lost 70-49.

The girl’s basketball team got some great contribution from multiple players in the win, and four different players scored in double figures.

Leading the way for the Lady Wolves was Jessica Mogen, who scored 16 points. Her 16 points were the second-most of all scorers, just one point behind Sophie Peters, who scored 17 points for Sidney.

Behind Mogen, Madison Spacher scored 14 points to also have a good game. The other double-digit scorers were Gracen Breitbach and Bailey Mattson, who scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Also scoring for Watford City were Akira Hogue, Adilyn Schaff and Audrey Fowler. Hogue scored seven points, Schaff scored two points and Fowler scored one point.

The Lady Wolves had a big first half, outscoring Sidney 33-16, but the second half was pretty even, as Watford City held a 29-28 advantage.

Although the boy’s team lost, the Wolves had a lot of depth show in the game. In total, eight different players scored, and the scoring was pretty balanced.

Two players, Josiah Rojas and Jacob Berg, each scored nine points to lead the way for the Wolves.

Right behind them, Weijie Jiang scored eight points and Joey Arnegard scored seven points.

Landon Caldwell and Jalen Strickland each scored five points, Calvin Garmann scored four points and Eli Lawrence scored two points.

The Wolves stayed right with Sidney in the first half, as the Eagles only held a 34-31 lead at halftime. In the second half, though, Sidney pulled away, outscoring Watford City 36-18.

The next game for Watford City’s teams will be on Friday, Dec. 10, when the teams take on Bismarck Legacy on the road.

