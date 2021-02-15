The Watford City High School basketball teams split games with Turtle Mountain Community High School over the weekend, with the girl’s team getting a win and the boy’s team losing.
Here are the breakdowns of the games and how they played out for the Wolves.
Girl’s Basketball
The Lady Wolves defeated TMCHS by a final score of 76-55 on Friday, Feb. 12.
Leading the way, as she has all season, was Ashley Holen, who had a terrific game. She led all scorers with 28 points and had a double-double, adding 12 rebounds. Out of those rebounds, more than half (seven) were offensive rebounds.
Holen shot a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, made both of her three-point attempts and shot 7-of-15 overall from the floor.
Her monstrous game was complemented by three other Lady Wolves who also scored in double-figures: Hayley Ogle and Madison Spacher each had 13 points, and Emma Mogen scored 11 points.
Jessica Mogen added six points in the win, and Gracen Breitbach added five points.
Watford City had a good night shooting the ball, hitting 46.6 percent of their shots as a team, including a 57.1 percent (8-of-14) performance from three-point range.
The Lady Wolves also controlled the glass really well, holding a rebound margin of 42-25 over TMCHS.
To go along with the good three-point shooting, the :ady Wolves also scored 34 points in the paint, scoring from all over the court.
Boy’s Basketball
The boy’s basketball team was not able to get a win over TMCHS, losing 81-38.
TMCHS did a good job of neutralizing the Watford City offense in the game, holding the Wolves to bad shooting performances and not allowing any players to score much.
Jason Hogue led Watford City with nine points, followed by Jahneim Samuel and Ryan Domerese, who each had eight points.
Josiah Rojas added six points, Kanyon Tschetter added three points and Jacob Berg and Dijwar Ahmed each had two points.
Overall, the team shot 31.5 percent from the floor, including 30 percent on three-point shots.
One area where the Wolves did hang tough with TMCHS was rebounding, the they had more offensive rebounds (13-8) than TMCHS.