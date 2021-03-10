The matchups for the North Dakota High School Activities Association Class A State Basketball Tournament are set, and the Watford City High School girls basketball team will be facing the No. 3 seed from the Eastern Dakota Conference.
Watford City, the No. 2 seed from the Western Dakota Association, will take on Grand Forks Red River, with the game set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12. All first-round games will be played on Friday.
The Lady Wolves are used to playing tough competition by now, battling really well against the Bismarck schools all season long, but Grand Forks Red River presents a different challenge.
The Lady Roughriders, despite appearing as the No. 3 seed from the EDC, were actually the regular-season EDC winners, holding a tiebreaker over Devils Lake and Fargo Davies.
Despite dropping from the No. 1 seed in the EDC Tournament to the No. 3 seed at state, Grand Forks Red River has a lot of second-half momentum still carrying them through the playoffs.
According to the NDHSAA, the Lady Roughriders found their stride in the second half of the season, winning 12 straight games before losing in the region semifinals.
On paper, the two teams are actually very similar; Watford City finished the regular season with an 18-5 overall record and a 16-4 WDA record, and Grand Forks Red River boasted an overall record of 20-4, with an 18-2 EDC record.
Ashley Holen comes into the game as the highest scorer from the regular season, averaging 18.5 points per game. Emma Mogen is second on the team with an average of 12.6 points per game.
Leading the Lady Roughriders is Alex Page, who averages 17.1 points per game. Second on Grand Forks Red River is Jasmine Sondrol, who averaged 12.7 points per game.
Watford City has a lot of talent that contributes each game, but everyone will have to be at their best. No more do-overs at this point, and the Lady Wolves are going against a team they haven’t seen this year.
For Watford City, though, getting to this stage is a great achievement, considering it is only the Lady Wolves’ third season in the playing in the WDA.
For whoever wins between Watford City and Grand Forks Red River, they will face the winner of Fargo Davies (No. 1 EDC) and Jamestown (No. 4 WDA).
On the bottom side of the bracket, Bismarck Century (No. 1 WDA) will face Devils Lake (No. 4 EDC), and Shanley High School (No. 2 EDC) will face Bismarck Legacy (No. 3 WDA).