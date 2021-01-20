The Lady Wolves have been unstoppable for eight straight games.
Watford City girls basketball is the Western Dakota Association team of the week after winning a pair of key road games over the weekend.
Now, the team won yet another game on Jan. 19, extending its season-high winning streak to eight games.
The Lady Wolves are 9-1 and jumped up to second place in WDA standings after defeating the Williston Lady Coyotes 79-42.
In Tuesday's matchup, the Lady Wolves led the Lady Coyotes in nearly all statistical categories en route to the victory.
Good defense leads to good offense, and that's the formula Watford City used to get some scoring going against Williston.
Watford City finished the game with 21 steals and eight deflections, which helped lead to 39 points off turnovers. Watford City also grabbed 23 defensive rebounds, which helped the Lady Wolves get 18 transition points in the game.
The Lady Wolves found a lot of success inside, as they scored 44 points in the paint, and they hit the offensive glass hard, grabbing 22 offensive rebounds and scoring nine second chance points.
Then area where Williston did have the upper hand was from three-point range, as the Lady Coyotes shot 46.7 percent from beyond the arc, compared to 22.2 percent by the Lady Wolves.
Five Watford City players scored in double figures, led by Ashley Holen, who scored 20 points.
Madison Spacher, Gracen Breitbach and Hayley Ogle each had 11 points, and Emma Mogen added 10 points. Four other Watford City players contributed to the scoring effort.
For Williston, Shelby Meyer led the way with 14 points, including a good 3-of-7 shooting performance from three-point range.
Chesni Strand was the only other Williston player to score in double figures, as she scored 10 points.
Kierra Slagle and Grace Johnson each scored seven points, and Mariska Amoo-Gottfried added four points.
With the win, the Lady Wolves are continuing to build momentum and are on an eight-game winning streak.