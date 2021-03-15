The end of the season was bittersweet for the Watford City High School girl’s basketball team, as bad news became coupled with some good news.
The bad news is that the Lady Wolves suffered a loss in the first round of the North Dakota High School Activities Association Class A State basketball tournament, losing 62-51 to Grand Forks Red River on Friday, March 12.
On the flip side, the team’s stellar play and season run was recognized by the state, as senior Ashley Holey was named one of the Co-Senior Athletes of the Year, along with Alex Page from Grand Forks Red River. On top of that, Watford City head coach Tom Dwyer was named the girls basketball Head Coach of the Year.
So, while it was an abrupt ending to the terrific season, it was capped off with recognition for two of the key players in what the Lady Wolves accomplished this year.
And they certainly deserve such recognition, as the Lady Wolves were able to do so well in Class A in just their third season of competing in the Western Dakota Association.
In the loss Friday, Watford City had a tough time getting shots to fall, but Holen and a few other players kept the Lady Wolves in the game. Overall, Watford City played well.
Holen scored 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting, adding eight rebounds to her performance. Madison Spacher was the only other Watford City player who scored in double figures, adding 12 points.
Jessica Mogen added nine points in the game, Gracen Breitbach added four points, Hayley Ogle added three points and Riley Faller added two-points.
The area that really hurt the Lady Wolves was three-point shooting.
Multiple players on the Watford City roster are capable of knocking down three-point shots, but the team shot just 5-of-20 from three-point range. Senior Emma Mogen, who was second on the team this season with 12.6 points per game, was consistently a threat from outside this year, but she finished the game Friday 0-for-5 from three-point range and didn’t score a point.
Quite simply, the Lady Wolves, including Holen, had an off game shooting-wise.
And despite the rough ending to the season, what the team accomplished cannot be overlooked.
Reaching state out of a tough WDA region is no small task by itself, adding in the fact that it’s only the third year for Watford City in the WDA. On top of that, Watford City turned things around from just last season, where the Lady Wolves went 8-14 overall and finished eighth in the WDA.
Emma Mogen, Hayley Ogle, Holen and Faller will all be graduating, so while the Lady Wolves will be losing quite a bit of firepower next year, they have a lot of young talent also returning.