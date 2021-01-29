The Watford City girls basketball team was ranked third in the latest North Dakota Class A boys and girls basketball polls.
The polls were released Jan. 27 and are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
The Lady Wolves are currently on an 11-game winning streak (as of Friday afternoon) and are in second place in the Western Dakota Association standings.
Just above the Lady Wolves in the WDA standings is Bismarck Century in first place. Century was also ranked first in the poll.
North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll
1. West Fargo High (18) 10-0 101
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3) 12-1 83
3. Minot 11-1 67
4. Jamestown 9-2 37
5. Bismarck High 9-3 14
Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck Legacy (9-3), Fargo Davies (9-3)
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll
1. Bismarck Century (21) 10-0 105
2. Devils Lake 9-0 82
3. Watford City 11-1 63
4. Fargo Davies 11-1 44
5. Grand Forks Red River 8-3 18
Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck Legacy (9-3).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.