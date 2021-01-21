The Lady Wolves basketball team was ranked third in the North Dakota Class A girls basketball polls.
Watford City girls basketball has an eight-game winning streak and is currently the Western Dakota Association team of the week because of the streak.
Additionally, the team is ranked second in WDA standings and, on Thursday, Jan. 21, they take on Dickinson on the road to see if they can extend their winning streak to nine games.
The most recent poll was released Jan. 20 and the boys and girls polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll
1. West Fargo (15) 9-0 95
2. WF Sheyenne (5) 10-1 82
3. Minot 8-1 56
4. Bismarck 8-2 34
5. Jamestown 8-2 32
Others Receiving Votes: Legacy (7-3)
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll
1. Century (20) 8-0 100
2. Devils Lake 7-0 73
3. Watford City 9-1 65
4. Fargo Davies 9-1 42
5. GF Red River 7-3 17
Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck (5-3), Legacy (7-3), West Fargo (7-2).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.