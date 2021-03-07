The Watford City girls basketball team finished second in the Western Dakota Association tournament, and the team received several honors.
Bismarck Century, the No. 1 seed in the region, defeated Watford City 74-53 on Saturday, March 6 in a tough battle for the top.
But Watford City didn’t walk away empty handed.
In fact, the Lady Wolves along with Century and Jamestown each shared the most number of members picked for all-conference honors.
Senior Ashley Holen, senior Emma Mogen and junior Madison Spacher earned All-WDA honors.
Not only that, but Holen received the Senior of the Year award and head coach Tom Dwyer received Coach of the Year.
Before they played in the championship, Dwyer responded in an email what some of things he tells his team while they prepared for the game against Century and how his team was able to make it this far.
He said he coached the same group for five years now (the first two years he was the JV coach and the last three years he was the head coach). And during that time he said there are three things that brought the team to this point in their career.
First, he said he’s seen just how coachable this group is and how hard they work during the season and off-season because they want to get better and be the best they can be.
Second, he said last year there were no seniors on the team so they had the same team for two years now.
“This has allowed us lots of time to figure out who we are, what everyone's role should be, and how to put it all together so we are the best we can be,” Dwyer said. “I have been telling them that this season is a journey and it’s not always going to be going up. We have experienced some valleys but it has made us stronger and more determined to be the best.”
Finally, he one of the biggest improvements from last year to this year is the girls’ ability to step up and finish games strong.
“They have figured out another gear they have when they absolutely need to score or need to get a stop at the end of a big game,” Dwyer said. “This is what allowed us to beat Mandan on Thursday (in the semifinals). Every single one of them stepped up and made big plays, especially at the end of the game.”
Together, these three things are what helped his team make it to the post season and now the state tournament.
Game recap
During Saturday’s game, Holen led the team with 13 overall points. Just behind her was Haley Ogle who had 11 points.
Starters Emma Mogen had nine points, Spacher had eight points and Jessica Mogen had seven points.
And coming off the bench with points of their own were Riley Faller with two points and Jordyn Pedersen with three points.
Watford City also had a higher free throw percentage than Century. The Lady Wolves made 15 of the 22 free throws attempted finishing with a 68.2 percentage compared to Century’s 66.7 percentage.
The Lady Wolves also had more points off turnovers with 18 compared to Century’s 14 and had more second chance points with 14 compared to Century’s 11.
But Century had more rebounds with 38 compared to Watford City’s 37.
Century also had a higher three-pointer percentage with 41.7 percent compared to Watford City’s 35.3 percent; and a higher total field goal percentage with 45.2 percent compared to Watford City’s 30.8 percent.
There were 11 lead changes throughout the game and both times tied the game three times.
Watford City will now play in the North Dakota High School Activities Association Class A Girls Basketball Tournament.
They play Grand Forks Red River in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. on March 12 at the Bismarck Event Center.