The Watford City girls basketball team is still second place in Western Dakota Association standings but dropped down to fifth place in the weekly Class A basketball poll.
The Lady Wolves are having their best season yet since moving up to Class A basketball.
However, last week they lost two games, but hopefully not their motivation.
The first game they lost was against Century, the No. 1 seed in the WDA. The loss also ended Watford City's 10-game win streak.
Additionally, the loss against Century was pivotal and it showed when the Lady Wolves took on No. 5 seeded Bismarck a day later and lost.
Yet, the back-to-back losses didn't do much to affect WDA standings, and the Lady Wolves are looking to improve their game and jump back this weekend when they take on Legacy on Friday.
The most recent poll was released on Feb. 3 and these basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll
1. West Fargo Sheyenne (16) 14-1 84
2. West Fargo High 12-1 62
3. Minot (1) 13-1 57
4. Jamestown 11-2 34
5. Bismarck Legacy 11-3 10
Others Receiving Votes (RV): Fargo Davies (10-4), Bismarck (11-4).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll
1. Bismarck Century (17) 12-0 85
2. Devils Lake 10-0 68
3. Fargo Davies 13-1 50
4. Grand Forks Red River 10-3 32
5. Watford City 11-3 14
Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck Legacy (11-3).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.