The Watford City girls basketball team is headed to Bismarck for a chance at the WDA championship.
The Lady Wolves are the No. 2 seed in the region and will take on Century, the No. 1 seed at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the Bismarck Event Center.
The Lady Wolves carefully navigated the quarterfinals and semifinals pulling two wins over Minot and Mandan.
On Tuesday, March 2 the Lady Wolves defeated Minot 82-63, then on Thursday, March 4 they defeated Mandan 65-61.
Ashley Holen led the team with 17 points overall during the game Thursday night, scoring seven two-point shots and and one there-pointer.
Emma Mogen wasn’t too far behind Holes and scored 16 overall points.
She made one two-pointer, three three-pointers and five free throws.
Madison Spacher was also on the board with 13 points, Jessica Mogen had 12 points, Riley Faller had four and Hayley Ogle had three.
It was a very close game between the two teams.
Watford City led at the end of the first half with 30 points, but Mandan wasn’t too far behind during the entire game.
At the end of the first half Mandan had 26 points, just four points behind Watford City.
Mandan was able to put up a good defense against Watford City, but couldn’t break in for a long-lasting lead.
The Lady Wolves held Mandan back and pressed on for the win.
Watford City will have a bit of a challenge Saturday when they take on Century.
The last time the two teams met on the court, Watford City lost 66-52.
That was on Jan. 29. Watford City also lost 60-55 to Century on Dec. 18.
But the Lady Wolves are not a team to be brushed off.
Holding the No. 2 spot in the region, they have a 16-4 conference record and an 18-4 overall record.
And this is the best season Watford City has experienced since the 2018-2019 season.