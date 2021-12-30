The Watford City High School girl’s basketball team hit a bit of a rough patch to open the season, but the Lady Wolves have still been playing well.
After a season-opening win over Sidney, Watford City has lost six straight games, but the Lady Wolves are still doing some good things on the court, which is seen in the team’s statistics. All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.
Offensively, the Lady Wolves have been doing well, scoring a total of 337 points this season, or 48.1 points per game.
In getting that scoring, the Lady Wolves have been shooting well, and not only has the team done well for itself, but Watford City has been shooting better than its opponents so far.
On the season, Watford City is shooting 37.5 percent overall from the field, while opponents have shot 36.5 percent.
To break that down a bit more, Watford City has been shooting 23 percent from three-point range, just a couple percentage points lower than opponents. On top of that, Watford City is shooting 56 percent from the free throw line.
The Lady Wolves have also been sharing the ball well, averaging 11.3 assists per game so far.
On the defensive side of things, Watford City is averaging 6.9 steals per game, showing some good defensive effort so far.
The Lady Wolves are also averaging 1.7 blocks per game, and they are averaging 35.9 rebounds per game.
Watford City had one last game of 2021 on Thursday, Dec. 30 at home against Mandan.
After that, Watford City will kick off 2022 with a road game against Dickinson on Tuesday, Jan. 4, looking to bounce back and get some more wins.