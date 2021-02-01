Ten straight wins is an impressive feat, but for the Watford City High School girl’s basketball team to reach No. 11, the Lady Wolves had to go through Bismarck Century.
Century ended the Watford City winning streak on Jan. 29, and in a tough back-to-back for the Lady Wolves, they had to try and bounce back against Bismarck High, which they could not do.
Watford City lost to Century 66-52, and on Jan. 30, the Lady Wolves lost to Bismarck High 78-49.
It’s a tough pair of losses, against two of the better teams in the Western Dakota Association standings, but it’s good experience for Watford City.
Century is the only team that has been able to beat Watford City twice this season, and Bismarck High split its two games with Watford City now.
While the losses are a small setback for Watford City, the Lady Wolves are still second place in the conference standings and hold impressive wins over some of the best teams. On top of that, the two losses were part of a four-game road stretch, so once the Lady Wolves get back to home court, they can recuperate
A strong first half from Century put Watford City in a hole that the team wasn’t able to climb out of.
Century scored 38 points in the first half of their contest on Jan. 29, while Watford City was only able to score 26.
The second half was close, with Century only scoring 28 to Watford City’s 26, but the issue was that the Lady Wolves weren’t able to eclipse their first half performance.
Despite Century winning by double digits, the statistics were close in all respects.
Century held an advantage in overall rebounds, points in the paint, second chance points, points off turnovers and assists, but Watford City had an advantage in deflections, three-point shooting and committed less fouls.
Madison Spacher led the Lady Wolves with 19 points, Ashley Holen had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Emma Mogen had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Jessica Mogen added one point, and Hayley Ogle added five points, seven rebounds and five assists.
In the loss to Bismarck High, Watford City got a bit more overwhelmed, which could be attributed to some fatigue from the tough road trip.
Bismarck held an advantage over Watford City in nearly every statistical category, except for blocks and rebounds.
Hayley Ogle led the Lady Wolves with 20 points in the game, and Emma Mogen added 11 points as the only Watford City player to score in double figures.
Holen had nine points, Gracen Breitbach added three points, and Spacher, Akira Hogue and Jessica Mogen each had two points.
Watford City has another tough game ahead, with a matchup against Bismarck Legacy on Friday, Feb. 5 on the road. While it is another tough road game, a win would give the Lady Wolves some good momentum to bring back home and down the stretch.
There’s only five games left in the regular season, so every win the Lady Wolves can get will be very helpful.