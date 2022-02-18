The 2021-2022 Watford City High School girls basketball team

The 2021-2022 Watford City High School girls basketball team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The Watford City High School basketball teams split games on the road on Thursday, Feb. 17 to Bismarck St. Mary’s.

Here’s a look at how each of the games went for the teams. All statistics and dates referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Wolves were able to gut out a close road win over St. Mary’s, winning 62-58.

No statistics are uploaded on the WDA website for the game.

The win, however, is the second win in the last three games for the Lady Wolves. That is the team’s best stretch of the season, as their previous two wins were separated by eight losses.

Watford City’s win also avengers an earlier loss to St. Mary’s; On Feb. 8, St. Mary’s defeated Watford City on the Lady Wolves’ home court by a score of 76-59.

The next game for the Lady Wolves is on Saturday, Feb. 19 at home against Jamestown. The last time the two teams met, Jamestown won 81-49.

Boys Basketball

The Watford City boys team suffered an 89-48 loss to St. Mary’s on Thursday. No statistics were uploaded to the WDA website for the game.

The last time the teams met, on Feb. 8, St. Mary’s defeated Watford City by 50 points, so the Wolves were able to cut that deficit this time around.

Watford City’s next game is on Saturday, Feb. 19 when the Wolves host Jamestown. The last time the two teams played, Jamestown won by a score of 85-42.

