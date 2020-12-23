Emma Mogen, a senior guard for the Watford City girls basketball team, scored her 1,000th career point Tuesday night and helped contribute to a win over Minot.
The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Magicians 57-46 at home on Dec. 22 and Mogen, along with Ashley Holen, scored the most points for the team.
Holen led the way in scoring with 22 points and Mogen had the second-highest scoring record Tuesday with 15 points.
Mogen achieved the career goal by starting with some early scoring in the first half, continuing her scoring effort into the second half where she helped the team take the lead.
Holen had a really impressive herself to lead the way, scoring her points all by two-point shots or free throws. She also went 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
As a team Watford City did not have to rely on three-pointers too much, making just four of them, while pouring in 18 two-point baskets. The Lady Wolves also shot 9-of-12 at the free throw line.
Watford City and Minot were actually tied 22-22 at halftime, but it was the second half where the Lady Wolves pulled away.
Holen had 10 points in the first half already, but she scored 12 more in the second half, which was a big help for the Lady Wolves to hold a lead.
Mogen scored 10 of her points in the second half, which included two of her three made three-point shots.
Riley Faller and Jessica Mogen added some important points in the second half as well, scoring four and five points, respectively. Madison Spacher also added a basket in the second half.
While Watford City was able to pull away with 35 second-half points, Minot could not match that effort. Minot was only able to score 24 second-half points.
Watford City is now 3-1 this season, and are third in WDA standings. Just ahead of the Lady Wolves is Bismarck Century in second and Bismarck Legacy in first.
The Lady Wolves will have a long break before their next game, which is Jan. 16 against Jamestown.