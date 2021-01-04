Watford City senior forward Ashley Holen scored a team-high 22 points in the girl’s basketball team’s 74-62 win over Mandan on Saturday, Jan. 2, and her performance also helped her reach a milestone.
Holen is now part of the 1,000-point club, which is a feat that shows how talented a player is across their four years of high school basketball.
Emma Mogen, a senior guard on the team, also hit the 1,000-point mark earlier this season, signifying how good the leaders for this Watford City team have been not only this season but throughout their careers.
Holen’s 22 points also helped the team win their fourth straight game, continuing the good start to the season that the team has had.
Once again, Holen scored her point total without needing any three-pointers, making eight two-point field goals and making 6-of-7 free throws. Mogen, who has been a threat from the outside, made two three-point shots to go along with a couple two-point field goals and 5-of-6 made free throws.
In the win over Mandan, Watford City had a good array of scoring, compared to past games where Holen and Mogen had most of the points.
Sophomore guard Gracen Breitbach had the second-most points in the game, scoring 16 points on five two-point shots and two three-pointers.
Freshman guard Jessica Mogen also scored in double-figures, adding 10 points in the contest. Junior forward Madison Spacher added eight points, senior center Riley Faller added two points and junior guard Lexi Moberg added one point.
Watford City’s 12-point victory got its start after the first half, when the lady Wolves led 42-33. Mandan did manage to keep the second half close, being outscored only 32-29, but that strong first half from Watford City really helped them keep and grow their lead in the second half.
Watford City’s next game is an away matchup against Turtle Mountain Community High School on Friday, Jan. 8.