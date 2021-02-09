A three-game losing streak, on top of five straight road games, started to put some wear and tear on the Watford City High School girl’s basketball team, but the Lady Wolves ended that three-game skid.
A home game was just what they needed, and a 61-36 victory over Bismarck St. Mary’s at home on Tuesday, Feb. 9, helped Watford City catch its breath after a tough stretch of games.
While the Lady Wolves played well in their recent losses, they got back to form in the win and reminded other teams that they are still here.
Leading the Watford City effort, as she has been all season, was once again Ashley Holen. She was tied for the game-high with 19 points, along with teammate Madison Spacher. Spacher has been another threat for teams to worry about all season, and she is starting to heat up late in the season.
No other Watford City player scored in double-figures, but it was a night when there wasn’t a need for a huge wave of scoring.
Hayley Ogle was up next after Holen and Spacher, scoring eight points, and Jessica Mogen added six points.
Riley faller added four points, Gracen Breitbach added three points and Emma Mogen added two.
Watford City was able to play a great defensive game as well, allowing only one St. Mary’s player to score in double figures.
The Lady Wolves now move to 12-4 overall this season. There are only four games left in the season, but each remaining game is against a team that Watford City has already beaten. Remaining games are against Minot, Turtle Mountain, Jamestown and Williston, with the matchup against Williston being the regular season finale.
The team that gave the best fight against Watford City this season was Jamestown, who lost to Watford City in a close 66-60 game.