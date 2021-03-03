After putting up an impressive regular season, the Watford City High School girl’s basketball team is starting off strong in the Western Dakota Association tournament.
The Lady Wolves (No. 2 seed) played a great game overall and never looked back in the first round of the tournament, en route to an 82-63 win over Minot (No. 7 seed) on Tuesday, March 2, marking the team’s first-ever region quarterfinal win.
Watford City used a big second half to secure the win, after trailing at halftime.
Minot led 37-36 in a tightly-contested game at halftime, but Watford City got going right away in the second half and got ahead.
In the second half, Watford City outscored Minot 46-26, showing a great clutch ability to stay calm and play well under pressure.
All of the usual stars for Watford City stepped up and had big games, resulting in four players scoring in double figures to lead the Lady Wolves.
At the top, as she has been all season, was Ashley Holen, who had a game-high 21 points. Next up for Watford City was Hayley Ogle, who was right behind Holen with 19 points.
Madison Spacher and Emma Mogen both had good games as well, as they each had 15 points. Combined, those four accounted for 70 of Watford City’s points (85.3 percent).
Watford City got some help from a few other players, as Jessica Mogen had eight points, and Gracen Breitbach and Riley Faller each had two points.
With the win, the lady Wolves will be heading for an interesting matchup in the semifinal on Thursday, March 4. The expected opponent would have been the No. 3 seed, Bismarck Legacy, but No. 6 seed Mandan pulled off an upset over Legacy in a 63-57 win.
So far this year, Watford City has defeated Mandan by double digits both times in the regular season. Anything can happen in the postseason, though, and Mandan will be riding high after getting the upset.
If everyone contributes and plays well for Watford City the same way, the Lady Wolves will be in good shape.