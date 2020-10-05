Watford City football has turned things around this season after picking up their first competitive victory on Sept. 25 and nearly winning their game on Oct. 2.
As a result of the Sept. 25 win, they were named the Team of the Week for the Western Dakota Association from Sept. 28 through Oct. 3.
On Friday, Sept. 25, the Wolves picked up their first competitive victory since the 2017 season after defeating Stanley High School 40-8 in a Class AA West Division game.
And a big win it was.
Watford City scored 32 points in the first half alone and finished the second half of game play with a touchdown in the third quarter.
With 11:14 left in the first quarter, Dakota Cluchie scored the first touchdown for the Wolves on a three-yard run.
Their drive lasted two plays and 10 yards. After the touchdown, they converted a two-point play when quarterback Izaak Boekelman passed the ball to running back Jason Hogue.
The second touchdown came in one play after Boekelman threw a 47-yard pass to Hogue.
The next score also came in the first quarter after Cluchie returned a punt for 57 yards. The point after attempt was no good so the Wolves ended the first quarter with a 20-0 lead.
Action picked back up late in the second quarter.
On the Wolves’ next scoring drive, which lasted three plays and 73 yards, Cluchie converted a 62-yard run for a touchdown with 3:40 left in the first half.
Their next touchdown came just two minutes later when Boekelman threw a four-yard pass to tight end Andrew Nielson with 1:21 left in the half.
On both of those scores, their two-point conversions failed.
Their last touchdown of the game came at the end of the third quarter.
It was the Wolves’ longest scoring drive of the game, lasting 12 plays and 58 yards.
Freshman quarterback Judd Johnsrud threw an eight-yard pass to Hogue for the score and the two-point conversion was good and scored by running back Zachary Bergstrom.
Stanley finally broke through in the fourth quarter for its touchdown. The Blue Jays drive lasted 11 plays and 71 yards ending in a two-yard run by Cooper Dupay. The two-point conversion was good.
It was because of this game that the WDA named the Wolves team of the week.
Unfortunately, on Oct. 2 Watford City fell in division play to Hazen, but not by much. The final score was 14-8.
Watford City managed to hold off Hazen as much as possible, only allowing them to score two touchdowns the entire game.
The Wolves tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring their first touchdown on a running play.
They also converted the two-point try to get within six points of Hazen, but couldn’t score again to tie or win.
They had 32 passing yard and 113 rushing yards overall during the game.
The Wolves go on to play Bismarck St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at home.