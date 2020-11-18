Six Watford City High School football players represent the team on the Class AA West Region All-Conference Team.
Sophomore Jason Hogue, senior Brett Rowe and junior Dakota Cluchie were named to the All-Conference Team, and senior Ethan Arnegard, junior Andrew Neilson and junior Rylee Boomer were named as Honorable Mentions.
Hogue had a good year on both sides of the ball, taking some of the workload in the backfield as a running back, and on defense, he was a good player and made good plays as an inside linebacker.
Rowe also had double-duty, playing on offense and defense. He played on the line on both sides of the ball, playing a key role in the team’s gameplan. As an offensive lineman, he played a big role in protecting the backfield and giving the running backs space to make some moves.
Cluchie stood out as a very important player for the Wolves with his abilities as a running back. He had the speed to outrun tacklers, and he had the field vision and awareness to know where to run the ball.
Looking at the players named as honorable mentions, Arnegard was another good player on both the offensive and defensive lines.
He saw playing time as the center, bearing a lot of responsibility to block and snap the ball well, which he did throughout the season. Defensively, he was a defensive end and did well making plays at the line of scrimmage.
Neilson played in the sometimes under-appreciated position of tight end on offense, and as such, he did a good job of being a receiver but also being a blocker on runs. He added time defensively as another good defensive end.
Boomer rounds out those awarded from Watford City, and he got an honorable mention nod for his good play as a wide receiver and a cornerback. He was capable of making catches and also defending passes on the defensive side.
Hogue, Cluchie, Neilson and Boomer, along with all the other young, talented players on Watford City’s roster, will be returning next year with more experience and time to grow, so the Wolves will be a team to watch next season.