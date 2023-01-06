Justin Johnsrud Watford City
Watford City High School

Watford City's head football coach Justin Johnsrud is the the poster child for loving a sport beyond his playing days. His passion landed him the opportunity to pursue his love of the game. 

Johnsrud was born and raised in Watford City. After graduating high school in the early 1990's, Johnsrud continued his football career into college until an injury cut it short. In 1999, he graduated from North Dakota State University where he got an Education degree, and has been coaching ever since. 



