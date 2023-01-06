Watford City's head football coach Justin Johnsrud is the the poster child for loving a sport beyond his playing days. His passion landed him the opportunity to pursue his love of the game.
Johnsrud was born and raised in Watford City. After graduating high school in the early 1990's, Johnsrud continued his football career into college until an injury cut it short. In 1999, he graduated from North Dakota State University where he got an Education degree, and has been coaching ever since.
"I loved football; I never wanted it to be over." Johnsrud said. "Coaching was the only way to stay involved. I wasn't a good enough football player to certainly play high level college or have any dreams or aspirations of the NFL, it wasn't an option. So coaching was the right fit."
Johnsrud played football at Watford City High School under head coach Fred Fridley, who had coached the team for 42 years. Fridley saw a lot of success, having the most career wins for a high school football coach in the entire state of North Dakota - 321.
Johnsrud said he learned a lot from Fridley when he was on the team and even got the chance to coach alongside Fridley for six years as a Defensive Coordinator. After Fridley retired in 2013, Johnsrud was promoted to Head Coach.
One of the highlights of coaching football for Johnsrud is relationship-building.
"Just forming the relationships with [the players] and watching them succeed in things they otherwise didn't think they could," Johnsrud explained.
The players definitely keep Johnsrud on his toes.
"It keeps you young and they have a fresh perspective on things that continually changes from year to year," he said.
Johnsrud also acknowledges that he has a huge impact on kids, not a point he takes lightly.
"You certainly try to be a positive impact. I hope at the very least I haven't been a negative impact," Johnsrud said. "They might not find great success on the football field. They might not have the God given abilities to be a great football player, but hopefully you still impact those kids just in the relationship."
"Football is not an easy game," Johnsrud said. Between the long hours and harsh weather, Johnsrud said that "football is not an easy game."
"You start in the summer when it's hot. You have people hit you and knock you down. If you are fortunate enough, you finish in the winter when it is freezing cold. I think that being apart of a team and doing something that is hard are a couple of the biggest lessons you can learn in your young life that can help you in your adult life."
One of the biggest lessons learned in sports according to Johnsrud is "working with a group of people to achieve a common goal."
"That's what keeps society together," he added.
Johnsrud has been a pillar in the Watford City community teaching Agriculture and positively impacting players of the football team.