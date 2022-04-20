Watford City Logo (copy)

The Watford City High School logo.

The Watford City boys baseball team lost a doubleheader to Bismarck High on April 19.

The Wolves lost 5-4 and 13-0.

In the first game, Watford City’s Kanyon Tschetter had three at bats, one hit and two runs batted in.

Gabe Smith had two at bats, two hits and one RBI.

And Landon Ledahl had three at bats, one run, one hit and one RBI.

This is according to the game stats submitted to the Herald.

Bismarck High’s victories were the firs two of the season for the Demons.

The doubleheader was the only conference games on the schedule.



