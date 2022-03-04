The Watford City girls basketball team is out of the running for the West Region title.
The Lady Wolves, the No. 8 seed in the WDA, lost to Bismarck Century, the No. 1 seed.
They lost 66-44, which is a 22-point deficit, but they didn’t go down without a fight.
Century was able to secure a major lead in the first half of the game.
By halftime, Century was up 39 points compared to Watford City’s 15.
That lead is what helped Century win the game.
However, the Lady Wolves fought back in the second half the game and even out-scored Century.
They scored 29 points in the second half compared to Century’s 27.
But, because Century already had a solid lead, Watford City couldn’t catch up in time.
Watford City was able to get some solid scoring against such a tough opponent. Leading the Lady Wolves was Madison Spacher, who scored 24 points (the most of any player in the game).
The Lady Wolves didn't have any other player score in double figures, however, so that was something that hurt them. Jessica Mogen nearly hit double figures, scoring eight points. Mogen also grabbed 12 total rebounds, which was the most of any player in the game.
Also scoring for Watford City were Gracen Breitbach (six points) and Lexi Moberg and Bailey Mattson (three points each).
Shots didn't fall for the Lady Wolves, but they did get a lot of shots up. Had more of those shots fallen, the game could've been a lot closer. Overall, Watford City shot just 28.6 percent from the floor.
The Lady Wolves came a long way this season.
Though it wasn’t their best season, they still found success toward the end, winning four out of the eight games they played in February.
In fact, two of their best games were on Feb. 21 and Feb. 25 when they played against Dickinson.
In both contests, the Lady Wolves out-scored Dickinson by exactly 12 points.
They won 69-57 on Feb. 21 and won 57-45 on Feb. 25.
Additionally, that win on Feb. 25, which was a play-in match for the West Region Tournament, secured a spot for the Lady Wolves.
Now, the season isn’t over yet for Watford City.
The Lady Wolves will play Jamestown in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Game time is set for March 4 at 4:30 p.m. inside Exhibit Hall at the Bismarck Events Center.
If Watford City defeats Jamestown, they will advance to the final game on Saturday and have a chance at qualifying for the NDHSAA State tournament.