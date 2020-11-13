The Watford City High School volleyball team had a chance to turn things around after a first-round postseason loss to Bismarck Century but could not quite do it.
Watford City faced off against Bismarck High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, a loss meaning the season was over and a win meaning the team was still alive.
The Lady Wolves nearly defeated Bismarck, but they fell 3-2 and had their season ended.
After a first set loss by a score of 25-11, the Lady Wolves picked it up and started playing better each set afterward.
Bismarck took the second set 25-16, putting even more pressure on Watford City to step up and not get knocked out of the postseason so quickly.
The Lady Wolves responded in the third set, turning things around with a 25-20 set win. Bismarck made a run in the fourth set to try and take the match then, but Watford City held Bismarck off and won the set narrowly, 25-23.
Watford City had the momentum on its side now, going into the tie breaking fifth set, but Bismarck stopped the Lady Wolves from completing the 2-0 comeback by winning the fifth set 15-9.
Watford City’s season is over, but they played two great matches to end the season. Even against top-seeded Bismarck Century, the Lady Wolves played well.
Against Bismarck Thursday, multiple Watford City players contributed to the team’s effort.
Jessica Mogen led the team in kills with 14, and Madison Spacher was right behind her with 13.
Emma Mogen added eight kills, Ashley Holen added seven and Laney Hartel had two.
Spacher led the team in blocks with four-and-a-half, and Holen added two blocks of her own. Riley Faller and Hartel each had one block, and Emma Mogen added a block and a half a block as well.
Faller had another great game of helping her teammates by recording 35 assists. Emma Mogen recorded two assists, and Kyley Barnett and Jessica Mogen each had one assist.
Emma Mogen and Holen each had two service aces to lead the Lady Wolves in that department, and Faller, Spacher, Jessica Mogen and Lexi Moberg each had one ace.
Defensively, Emma Mogen led the way with 21 digs in the contest, followed by Barnett, who had 15. Jessica Mogen had 14 digs herself, and Faller had 10.
Jeanine Miller recorded seven digs, Spacher recorded three digs and Holen and Hartel each had one dig to round out a diverse cast of defensive play.