The Watford City High School basketball teams both lost games against Dickinson on Tuesday, Dec. 14 on the road.
The Lady Wolves kept their game close, falling by just three points, 65-62, and the Watford City boy’s team lost 104-34, according to the Western Dakota Association website.
All statistics referenced are from the WDA website.
The loss marks the third of the season for the girl’s team, but the team has played close games against good opponents twice in a row now.
On Dec. 10, the Lady Wolves lost by just five on the road against Bismarck Legacy. With Tuesday’s loss, Watford City is on a three-game losing streak, but the team has been playing well during that time.
Although the boy’s team lost, the Wolves were able to get a lot of players involved, as eight different players scored.
Leading the team was Calvin Garmann, who scored 10 points.
Behind him, two players, Jahneim Samuel and Wei Jie Jiang, each had six points, and Josiah Rojas had four points.
Landon Caldwell added three points, Jalen Strickland and Eli Lawrence each had two points and Tanner Edwards added one point.
The next games for Watford City are on Thursday, Dec. 17 at home against Bismarck Century. The girl’s game will start at 5:45 p.m. with the boy’s game following afterward.