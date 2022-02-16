Watford City Logo (copy)

The Watford City High School logo.

The Watford City High School basketball teams both suffered a road loss to Minot early in the week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Lady Wolves lost 76-41 to Minot, and on Monday, Feb. 14, the boys team lost 103-57, according to the Western Dakota Association website.

Although they lost, the Lady Wolves had some bright spots in the game. All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.

Leading Watford City in scoring for the game was Madison Spacher, who scored 14 points. Her 14 points were the second-most of any scorer in the game.

Jessica Mogen nearly hit double-digits in scoring too, as she scored nine points, the second-most for the Lady Wolves in the game.

Also approaching double-digits were Akira Hogue and Bailey Mattson, who scored seven and six points, respectively.

Rounding out the team, Jordyn Peterson scored three points, and Lexi Moberg scored two points.

Overall in the game, Watford City shot better from the free throw line (77.8 percent to Minot’s 73.9 percent), and the Lady Wolves also had more offensive rebounds (22-17).

No box score is posted on the WDA website for the Watford City boys game.

The next games for the Watford City teams are on Thursday, Feb. 17 when they host Bismarck St. Mary’s.

