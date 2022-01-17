The Watford City High School basketball teams both suffered losses over the weekend to Jamestown.
The boys team lost to Jamestown 85-42 on Saturday, Jan. 15, and the girls team lost 81-50 on Saturday.
All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.
In the girls game, Watford City had some good scoring, but the scoring depth that Jamestown had was too much for the Lady Wolves.
Leading Watford City was Madison Spacher, who scored a game-high 21 points. Also scoring in double figures for Watford City were Jessica Mogen and Bailey Mattson, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Also scoring for the Lady Wolves were Jordyn Peterson, who scored four points, and Maycee Garmann and Gracen Breitbach, who each had two points.
Jamestown led in nearly every statistical category, but the Lady Wolves led in blocks and second chance points.
In the boys game, one Watford City player had a big game, and a lot of other players contributed in different ways.
Leading Watford City was Jahneim Samuel, who scored 17 points.
Behind him, Calvin Garmann and Jacob Berg each scored six points, and Colton Ewing scored four points.
Josiah Rojas and Landon Caldwell each scored three points, Jalen Strickland scored two points and Eli Lawrence scored one point.
Jamestown led in most categories, but Watford City did convert on more free throws and attempted more.
The next game for the boys teams is Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Williston, and the next game for the girls team is on Thursday, Jan. 20 at home against Dickinson.