The Watford City Wolves are having a difficult time finding their footing at the start of this year's basketball season.
The boys team is last in the WDA standings after losing their most recent games from Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21.
However, the Wolves were up against some pretty challenging programs, some of the toughest in the WDA, including the first-place, undefeated victors Bismarck Century (both the boys and girls Century teams are undefeated and in first).
On Dec. 17 the boys team lost 94-38 against Century, on Dec. 18 they lost 112-36 against Bismarck High and on Dec. 21 they lost 89-47 against Minot.
So far this season the Wolves have played six games and overall have scored 251 points, averaging 41.8 points per game.
They have a 30.4 field goal percentage after making 93 of the 306 attempted.
To break that down even more, they made 24 out of 119 three pointers (20.2 three pointer percentage) and 41 out of 90 free throws (45.6 free throw percentage).
They've had 176 rebounds, averaging 29.3 per game. They've also had 58 assists, 53 steals, 10 blocks and 172 turnovers.
The season is still young for the Wolves and they still have time to secure some wins.
Their next opportunity to turn things around will be Dec. 30 with a home game against Mandan.
Tip off is slated for 3 p.m.
After that, the Wolves will not return to the court until the new year. Their first 2022 game will be a home game on Jan. 7 against Turtle Mountain Community High School.