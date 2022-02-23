The regular season is officially over, and the postseason is now set for the Watford City High School basketball teams.
Watford City’s boys team ended the regular season with a 63-46 loss to Williston on Tuesday, Feb. 22, but the girls team defeated Dickinson 69-57 on Monday, Feb. 21 to close out the regular season.
The postseason for the West Region kicks off with the tournament on Friday, Feb. 25, but there will be some action on Thursday, Feb. 24 in the form of play-in games.
Both Watford City teams will have to participate in the play-in round, according to the Western Dakota Association website, and their opponents are set.
Watford City’s boys team, who is the No. 11 seed, will face Bismarck Legacy, the No. 6 seed, on Thursday. The No. 8 seeded Lady Wolves, after defeating Dickinson on Monday, will face Dickinson (No. 9 seed) on Thursday in the play-in round.
If the boys team wins, they would move on to face the No. 3 seed Bismarck High. If the Lady Wolves win, they would advance to face the No. 1 seed, Bismarck Century.
Also playing Thursday in boys basketball action is No. 9 seed Williston vs. No. 8 seed Jamestown, and No. 10 seed Turtle Mountain vs. No. 7 seed Mandan.
For girls basketball, also playing Thursday are No. 10 seed Turtle Mountain vs. No. 7 seed Bismarck St. Mary’s.
The rest of the seedings for boys basketball are as follows:
Minot
Bismarck Century
Bismarck High
Bismarck St. Mary’s
Dickinson
The rest of the girls basketball seedings in the West are as follows:
Bismarck Century
Minot
Bismarck High
Jamestown
Bismarck Legacy
During the regular season, the Watford City boys team lost both meetings against Legacy. The girls team split its games against Dickinson during the season. The Lady Wolves lost the first two meetings, by three and 10 points respectively, before beating Dickinson recently.