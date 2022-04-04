The Watford City High School baseball team opened its season on Saturday, April 2 with two wins to sweep a doubleheader.
It was a great way for the Wolves to kick off the season, as they recorded 9-1 and 12-6 wins over Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Watford City’s bats came to life in the opening games. In the 9-1 win, eight of 10 players who recorded at-bats got hits. On top of that, four of those eight players finished the day with two or more hits.
Leading the Wolves in the batter’s box was Judd Johnsrud, who had a team-high three hits in the first game.
Finishing just behind Johnsrud in hits were Jason Houge, Tyesn Kuchenbuch and Kanyon Tschetter, who each had two hits.
Rounding out the Wolves’ lineup, Neil Dahl, Landon Ledahl, Josh Chavez and Jake Berg each recorded one hit in the win.
Johnsrud and Tschetter were leaders for Watford City in other regards as well, as each player drove in three runs at the plate to give the Wolves a big boost. Ledahl and Kuchenbuch each recorded one RBI as well.
On the mound, Johnsrud got the start and hurled a solid game. He lasted two and two-thirds innings, giving up just one hit, one walk and striking out four batters.
In relief, Carson Voll pitched two and one-thirds innings, giving up just one run while striking out four batters.
Jason Hogue also pitched one and two-thirds innings, striking out four batters, and Jed Calvin pitched the final one-third inning of the game to close the deal.
No statistics were uploaded for the second game, which was the 12-6 win for the Wolves.
They were overall great games for the Wolves, and they gave them a solid start to the season.
Watford City’s next game was on Monday, April 4 on the road against Dickinson, according to the Western Dakota Association website.