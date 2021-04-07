The Watford City baseball team lost a doubleheader to Dickinson on Tuesday, April 6 during the season and home opener.
Dickinson won the first game 12-1 and the second game 5-2.
Watford City played better in the second game.
In that game, Ty Howe led Watford City with one hit in three at bats.
In the second game, the team had 25 at bats, and Howe's hit was the only one the team recorded in the second game. He also drove in both runs for Watford City when he nailed a double on a line to left field.
In the first game, Howe also led the team with the only hit in the game by the Wolves. They were able to score their only run in the bottom of the third off a wild pitch.
In total for the first game, Watford City had 15 at bats, one run, one hit, no runs batted in, three walks and five strike outs.
In the second game, the Wolves had two runs, one hit, two RBIs, one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Up next for the Wolves is a road game against Bismarck St. Mary's. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.
Here's a look at their schedule for the rest of April. All home games will be at the Rough Rider Center Field.
Game times were found on the WDA website.
April schedule
April 13 4:30 p.m. vs. Legacy
April 20 4:30 p.m. @ Bismarck High
April 22 4:30 p.m. vs. Minot
April 26 4:30 p.m. vs. Century
April 30 4:30 p.m. vs. Williston