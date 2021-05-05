The Watford City High School baseball team suffered a pair of tough losses to Mandan on Tuesday, May 4, as the Wolves were shut out in both games.
Mandan left Watford City with 17-0 and 13-0 wins under its belt, and in both games, the Wolves were held to five hits or less.
Also in both games, Mandan jumped out to early leads that gave Watford City trouble, leaving the Wolves with a big challenge to try and make a comeback.
In the 17-0 final, Mandan scored more than half of its runs in the first two innings.
In the opening frame, the Braves scored four runs, and in the second inning, they added another five runs, putting Watford City in a 9-0 deficit early on.
Mandan then scored four runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to close out the game.
Although it was a tough game for the Wolves, some of the Watford City batters were able to get on base.
Ty Howe and Jason Houge both led Watford City with two hits each, and Judd Johnsrud had one hit as well.
In the 13-0 final, Mandan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but it took longer for the Braves to actually score in bunches.
That scoring did come eventually, though, as the Braves scored three runs in the third inning, four runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.
Hitting wasn’t as prevalent for the Wolves in this game, but a few batters were able to get on base. Gabe Smith and Johnsrud both had a hit each to lead the Wolves.
The next games for Watford City are on Friday, May 7 in a home doubleheader against Jamestown.