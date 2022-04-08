The Watford City High School baseball team dropped a pair of games against Bismarck St. Mary’s on Thursday, April 7.
St. Mary’s won the games by final scores of 6-1 and 6-0.
Although Watford City lost the games, the Wolves were able to get some runners on base in both contests.
In the 6-1 loss, the Wolves’ lone run came in the second inning, and at that point in the game, it gave Watford City a 1-0 lead.
Jake Berg was the Watford City player who scored and kept the Wolves from getting shut out.
In that second inning, Berg was able to get on base by hitting a single. Judd Johnsrud was the following batter, and he sacrificed Berg over to second base.
After the second out of the inning, Berg stole third base while Gabe Smith was at the plate. During Smith’s at-bat, Berg was able to score on a wild pitch.
Overall in the game, Berg, Jace Willis and Jason Houge were the only players who recorded a base hit.
In the second game, the 6-0 loss, the Wolves recorded more hits.
Kanyon Tschetter led the team with two hits in that game, and Johnsrud, Neil Dahl and Tyesn Kuchenbuch each recorded one hit.
After the losses Thursday, the Wolves have a break before their next games, which will be on Thursday, April 14 on the road against Bismarck Legacy, according to the Western Dakota Association website.