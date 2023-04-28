WHS Track 23

Williston High School finished seventh with 27 total points in the meet. 

The Watford City and Williston High School boys track and field teams traveled to Manden on Thursday to compete in the Manden Athletic Boosters Club Boys Meet.

The two teams competed against seven other schools, and each team saw a number of personal bests be broken by their athletes. 



