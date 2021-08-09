The Williston High School boys cross country team is back in action preparing for a full season, and head coach Shane Wahlstrom said he feels great about the coming months.
And this season, across the middle school and high school, Wahlstrom said there is a lot of talent to be excited about.
Wahlstrom said based on registration numbers, there are about 20 high schoolers and 20 kids in eighth grade and under.
“The younger your team, the better I feel,” he said. “That bodes well for the future. We got great leaders, great older guys, great leadership, and so they’ll show them the ropes.”
On top of that, the Coyotes only have one senior on the team this year, so a lot of younger runners will get the chance to improve and grow for the later part of the season and the future.
So with a roster like the one he has this season, Wahlstrom said their focus is on the state meet.
He said he has already been looking at the teams the Coyotes will be up against.
Of course, the Bismarck schools always present a tough matchup, but a school like Dickinson, for example, is a team that Williston knows well.
With this in mind, he said one of the main goals is for his runners to do their best at each meet and show significant improvement each week.
He added that it’d be ideal if the runners are able to run their best when it’s time to compete at the state meet.
As of right now, Grand Forks Red River will likely be the favorite in the state, but otherwise the field of competition should be pretty open, he said, which could give valuable experience to a Coyote team that is going to have a lot of young talent.
Also, given what he learned last year, he said his team has plenty of opportunity to make it far this season.
“This year, I learned from last year, and I think we will project upward,” he said.
But there’s a lot that will be in Williston’s favor this year.
For example, in recent months, a feeling of normalcy seems to be making its way back to the sports world.
That being said, the Coyotes will be able to compete against more teams and really push themselves to strive for their best.
Additionally, the high school runners and middle school runners will be at the same meets again, after being split up last year, which makes it feel like it did prior to 2020.
But even then, the Williston coaches still told their runners to make sure they stay healthy.
Wahlstrom said the Coyotes have a young team, so if everyone can stay healthy and avoid injuries, he likes what they present for the upcoming season.
The cross country team opens the season on August 21 with a home meet.