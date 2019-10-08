On Monday, Oct. 7, Williston Trinity Christian School (5-7) and the Trenton Tigers (12-4-1) both defended their home turf with straight set victories.
Trenton notched their seventh consecutive win in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-24, 25-10) triumph over the Alexander Comets (4-5). Alexa St. Pierre recorded six aces, three kills and eight assists for the Tigers. Meanwhile, sister Alyssa St. Pierre contributed to the win with two aces, six kills and 12 digs. Kella Norby also added three kills and a dig for Trenton.
As for WTCS on Monday evening, they came away with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-10) win over the Parshall Braves (1-10). For the Crusaders, Marlei Hoover had seven kills while Molly Setchfield had four. Ellie Haskins also contributed to the win with nine aces and 14 digs, and fellow Crusader Esme Cruz ended the contest with eight digs.
For the Braves, Katherine Fox had six assists, Harley Clemenson registered four aces, and Winter Dean added five kills and two aces. Meanwhile, Bailey Christianson contributed four kills and three aces in the loss.