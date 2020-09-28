In an attempt to help stem the spread and curb the risks of COVID-19, the Western Dakota Association changed its postseason format for volleyball.
According to a press release sent out Sept. 28, West Region Tournament play-in round, quarterfinal, consolation and semifinal round matches will be played at the home site of the higher tournament seed.
The final three tournament matches – two state qualifiers and the championship – will be held at Bismarck Legacy High School.
Prior to the quarterfinal round, two region play-in matches will involve the No. 7, 8, 9 and 10 seeds. No. 7 seed will host the No. 10 seed while the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9.
These matches will be held between Nov. 5-7. Winners will advance to the quarterfinal round which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The semifinal and consolation/loser-out round will then take place on Thursday, Nov. 12. The final three matches will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Bismarck Legacy.
The press release noted that WDA officials decided to move a majority of the tournament matches to the home site the higher seeded teams to limit the amount of contact among teams, game officials and spectators. This is unlike previous years when the top eight seeds met in one tournament location.
Also, admission for tournament matches will be limited to adhere to health department requirements or guidelines, and a limited number of vouchers to attend matches will be provided to the participating schools.
The regular volleyball season ends on Nov. 3 and seeding for the tournament will then be finalized.
This is the 38th year the WDA has conducted a regional tournament, and participating teams are Bismarck High, Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legacy, Bismarck St. Mary’s, Dickinson, Jamestown, Mandan, Minot High, Watford City and Williston.
Locations and times for the tournament matches have not yet been determined.
Schools officials are working to set up livestreaming options for tournament matches.
According to the press release, BEK Sports is scheduled to broadcast the final day of tournament matches.
Below is the updated schedule format. The tournament schedule/format is subject to change.
2020 West Region Volleyball Tournament
Play-in Round
(Dates/Times/Locations/Teams TBD)
No. 10 @ No. 7
No. 9 @ No. 8
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Quarterfinals
No. 8/9 Winner @ No. 1
No. 5 @ No. 4
No. 7/10 Winner @ No. 2
No. 6 @ No. 3
Thursday, Nov. 12
Consolation/Loser-out, TBD
Semifinals, TBD
Saturday, Nov. 14 (Bismarck Legacy HS)
State qualifiers (2 matches)
Championship
Note: BEK Sports is scheduled to broadcast live the final three tournament matches to be held in Bismarck.