It was another busy week for volleyball teams in the area, as fall sports keep rolling on this school year.

Here’s a look at the final scores for some area teams in their latest games.

Alexander

The Lady Comets got swept 3-0 by Trenton in its latest game, which was on Thursday, September 9.

Alexander’s next game will be Monday, September 13 against Powers Lake, according to the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website. It will be an away game for Alexander.

Trenton

The Lady Tigers have started the season well, defeating both New Town and Alexander 3-0, with the win over Alexander coming Thursday.

Trenton played in the Glenburn Invitational on Saturday, September 11, according to the NDHSAA website.

The next game for Trenton after the invite will be on Tuesday, September 14 at home against White Shield.

Ray

The Lady Jays suffered a 3-1 loss in their latest game, which was on Thursday against Divide County.

Ray has a chance to bounce back after the loss on Monday, when the Lady Jays will take on Lewis and Clark on the road.

Tioga

The Lady Pirates suffered a close loss to Stanley, 3-2, on Thursday in what was a road game for Tioga.

Tioga’s next game will be Tuesday, September 14 against Divide County. Tuesday’s game will also be an away game for Tioga.

Williston Trinity Christian

The Lady Crusaders lost 3-0 to Divide County on Tuesday, September 7.

Williston Trinity Christian will have the chance to bounce back on Tuesday, September 14, when they take on Alexander.

Williston

The Lady Coyotes defeated Turtle Mountain 3-0 on Thursday, which was the team’s latest game.

Williston’s next game is on Tuesday, when Williston will take on Watford City.

Watford City

The Lady Wolves lost their most recent game, a 3-0 final at the hands of Bismarck Legacy.

Watford City will match up with Williston on the road on Tuesday for its next game.

Grenora-Westby

The Lady Thunder fell to Bainville in three sets on Sept. 9

They play in a tournament on Sept. 11 in Scobey. 

Tags

Load comments