Area Roundup Volleyball scores from the week The Williston Herald Staff Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 Updated 21 min ago

It was another busy week for volleyball teams in the area, as fall sports keep rolling on this school year.Here's a look at the final scores for some area teams in their latest games.AlexanderThe Lady Comets got swept 3-0 by Trenton in its latest game, which was on Thursday, September 9.Alexander's next game will be Monday, September 13 against Powers Lake, according to the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website. It will be an away game for Alexander.TrentonThe Lady Tigers have started the season well, defeating both New Town and Alexander 3-0, with the win over Alexander coming Thursday.Trenton played in the Glenburn Invitational on Saturday, September 11, according to the NDHSAA website.The next game for Trenton after the invite will be on Tuesday, September 14 at home against White Shield.RayThe Lady Jays suffered a 3-1 loss in their latest game, which was on Thursday against Divide County.Ray has a chance to bounce back after the loss on Monday, when the Lady Jays will take on Lewis and Clark on the road.TiogaThe Lady Pirates suffered a close loss to Stanley, 3-2, on Thursday in what was a road game for Tioga.Tioga's next game will be Tuesday, September 14 against Divide County. Tuesday's game will also be an away game for Tioga.Williston Trinity ChristianThe Lady Crusaders lost 3-0 to Divide County on Tuesday, September 7.Williston Trinity Christian will have the chance to bounce back on Tuesday, September 14, when they take on Alexander.WillistonThe Lady Coyotes defeated Turtle Mountain 3-0 on Thursday, which was the team's latest game.Williston's next game is on Tuesday, when Williston will take on Watford City.Watford CityThe Lady Wolves lost their most recent game, a 3-0 final at the hands of Bismarck Legacy.Watford City will match up with Williston on the road on Tuesday for its next game.Grenora-WestbyThe Lady Thunder fell to Bainville in three sets on Sept. 9They play in a tournament on Sept. 11 in Scobey.