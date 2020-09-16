- The Ray High School volleyball team lost to Des Lacs-Burlington High School in three matches on Sept. 15. The final score was 25-16, 25-16 and 25-19. The Jays also played against Lewis and Clark High School on Sept. 14 and won 3-0. The final score for those matches were 25-14, 25-20 and 25-16.
- The Mondak Thunder volleyball team lost to the Spartans 3-2 on Sept. 15.
- Tioga Pirates volleyball team defeated Divide County High School 3-1 on Sept. 15.
- The game between the varsity teams for Williston High School and Watford City High School was canceled.
Volleyball scores from Sept. 14-15
