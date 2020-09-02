Here is a list of volleyball scores from Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Williston Trinity Christian High School competed against Powers Lake and won all three sets. Their scores were 25-18, 28-26 and 25-19.
Westby-Grenora High School (Mondak Thunder) defeated Lustre Christian High in all three sets. Their scores were 25-5; 25-13 and 25-13.
Brynn Folvag led the team in kills with seven total. She also had one block and five digs.
Olivia Christian and Ashden Christian also had one block each.
Elizabeth Field led the team in assists with 16 and Emma Smart led the team in service aces with five.
Watford City High School competed against Bismarck Century and lost all three sets. Their scores were 12-25, 14-25 and 9-25.
Lady Wolves Emma Mogen and Jessica Mogen had the most kills for the team with five followed by Ashley Holen with two and Riley Faller, Madison Spacher and Laney Hartel each with one.
Faller led the team in digs with 13 total and she also had nine assists. Kyley Barnett was just one dig behind Faller, finishing with 12 for the team.
Holen also had two blocks and one service ace.