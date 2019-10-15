On Monday, Oct. 14, Ray defeated Williston Trinity Christian Schools at home in four sets, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23.
For Ray, Danika Knox collected six kills, seven aces and two blocks. Meanwhile, Sydney Larson also accounted for six kills, four aces and 17 digs in the win. As for WTCS, Esme Cruz registered 33 digs, and Marlei Hoover tallied 31 digs, nine kills, one ace and two blocks for the Crusaders. Also on Monday evening, the Trenton Tigers (13-3-2) defeated the Divide County Maroons in four sets, 11-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21.