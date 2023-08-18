WHS XC 23

Williston High School Boys Cross Country celebrate after winning the 2022 state championship.

 North Dakota High School Activities Association

Williston High School Boys Cross Country is coming off of back-to-back state titles and have their eyes set on a three-peat. The Coyotes have been working in the heat throughout the summer with Head Coach Shane Wahlstrom in effort to come into the season in the best shape possible. 

Practice began on Monday for the Coyotes and will have a short turnaround before their first team meet on August 26. The short period between practice and first meet is why it is crucial for a team to train during the offseason. 



