Williston High School Boys Cross Country is coming off of back-to-back state titles and have their eyes set on a three-peat. The Coyotes have been working in the heat throughout the summer with Head Coach Shane Wahlstrom in effort to come into the season in the best shape possible.
Practice began on Monday for the Coyotes and will have a short turnaround before their first team meet on August 26. The short period between practice and first meet is why it is crucial for a team to train during the offseason.
“You have to now, everyone is doing it," Wahlstrom said. "If you are not doing that you are not going to be able to keep up. You can’t compete for a championship unless you are running six days a week in the summer. If you don’t work hard in the offseason, then you are risking an injury during the season because you can’t hit your first week of practice and go race pace.” He added.
The early parts of practice have been focused on taking things slow and getting all the athletes back on the same page. Wahlstrom has learned in the past that if you start the season straining yourself then you won't get your best running done in October.
“Mostly just building a base and weight lifting. I get concerned with over training in the summer, because we have done that in the past and it leads to injuries and they were running too fast too soon and when we get to October we run into problems, we don’t run our best. We do technique and strength training.” Wahlstrom said.
Last season the Coyotes had incredible talent in their senior class. Runners such as Fynn Krenz, Ivan Askim, Ethan Moe, Kolden Kringen, Logan Ackman, and Caleb Osborn were big contributors to the state championship run last season. The Coyotes come into the season young but have the depth of talent to stay just as competitive as years prior. Wahlstrom believes that every athlete is on the path to improvement this season
“We had an unbelievable senior class last year so this year. So this year I am really excited to see the potential of this team, every guy on our team I think will improve by 30 seconds in the 5k and some more maybe. It’s exciting, it’s really fresh and brand new, but it is the end of an era and the beginning of another one because our team is really young.” Wahlstrom said.
The Coyotes will have leaders step up from varying classes this season as everyone on the team will contribute this season. All State returner Senior Thomas Haskins is expected to take a jump this season. Junior Hunter Hart, Sophomores Lucas Finders, Owen Cowen, and Freshman Cooper Ames will also be counted on as the season progresses.
Hart has been putting in the work this offseason running six-15 miles every day in the summer. He and Haskins also traveled to Colorado to work on elevation training. Hart is excited to set an example for the younger runners on the team this season.
"Just being a top guy on the team a lot of the younger guys look up to you. Being mature and making sure that I set an example for all the younger guys coming up.” Hart said.
With the success of past seasons, the Coyotes have high expectations for this season and have goals to finish high in the WDA and be top five in state this season.
“I tell our guys going into every single season. No matter what we bring back, our goal is top three in WDA and top five in state. We are a back to back championship team, we have three championships in five years. We should be looking at still being at the top.” Wahlstrom said.