Brian Burrows, a member of the shotgun shooting team for Team USA, will be in Williston on Saturday, April 24 offering some insight to the members of the Coyote Clay Target League.
Burrows will be hosting a clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Painted Woods Shooting Range in Williston.
Burrows will be shooting trap at the 2021 Olympics in Japan. He, along with Derrick Mein, will be the first men's trap shooters to represent the United States in 12 years.
Kayle Browning and Madelynn Bernau will be joining them.
This will be Burrows' first Olympic Games.