On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Trenton Tigers improved to 24-0 on the year and clinched a berth in the Class B Region 8 championship round by topping the Parshall Braves 61-46 at the 4 Bears Casino Event Center in New Town.
Things were tight between Trenton and Parshall in the first half as neither club could pull away for a significant amount of time. At the end of the first period, Trenton held a slight 12-11 lead, and by the half, the game was knotted up at 26-26.
Raquel Archer was Trenton’s leading scorer through the first two periods with eight points. Meanwhile, Cedar Hall and Katherine Fox posted 12 points apiece for Parshall by intermission.
In the third, Trenton separate themselves from Parshall thanks in large part to opportunistic transition offense, tough interior defense and timely shooting. Guard Kaity Hove orchestrated the Tigers’ offense, and helped locate high percentage looks for her teammates throughout the quarter. In the process, Trenton outscored Parshall 20-2 in the period, and took a commanding 46-28 lead into the fourth.
The Braves battled back in the fourth, and trimmed the deficit to 11 points on two occasions, but a Jacee Turcotte three ball with under four minutes left extended Trenton’s lead to 57-43. Trenton would go on to win by a final tally of 61-46. Alyssa St. Pierre of Trenton posted 16 second half points en route to a 20 point outing in the win.