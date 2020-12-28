The University of North Dakota released an update regarding fan attendance and ticket information for games, and the maximum number of fans allowed to attend a game is set.
Based on current state regulations, the maximum number of fans that can be in attendance in Ralph Engelstad Arena is 1000, and the maximum in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center is 600.
A press release from the university’s website said that these numbers may increase, and social distancing guidelines will be a factor in determining attendance.
This information is current as of Dec. 23, and more updates will be shared when, or if, available.
According to the press release, season ticket holders have received numerous emails throughout the fall and winter with several options ranging from wanting to keep their tickets, donating all or some of their invoice, deferring their tickets until next year or a full refund.
Season Ticket Accounts that did and did not receive tickets were based on North Dakota Champions Club priority points.
Here is the breakdown of what season ticket holders can expect:
Season ticket holders who received tickets will likely be seated in other seats for the 2020-2021 season only. North Dakota Athletics sought to space fans out as best as possible throughout the arena to ensure social distancing. Season ticket holders can anticipate returning to their usual seats for the 2021-2022 season.
Season ticket holders who received tickets may access them in their My North Dakota account.
Season ticket holders who received tickets will receive their hard tickets in the mail this week.
Single game tickets will not be sold, but the release said this could change; updates will be posted on the website.
A limited number of student tickets are also available, and students can go to their student accounts to see what’s available.
Basketball double headers will be treated as a single session double header, according to the release. For entry into both games, only one ticket will be needed.
This information is for basketball and hockey games.