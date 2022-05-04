The Babe Ruth World Series League Logo

Umpires have been selected for the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.

The World Series will be held at the Ardean Aafedt Stadium in Williston on August 13-20.

The umpires selected to work the event are:

Tommy Sewell of Whitehouse, Tennessee (he will serve as the umpire-in-chief)

Robert Drake of Selma, California

Kevin Kerr of Mandan, North Dakota

Pete Borseth of Williston

Andy Gendreau of Williston

The umpires were selected by the Babe Ruth League, INC. and the Williston 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Committee.

Steven Tellefsen, president and CEO of Babe Ruth Baseball, said in a press release that the Babe Ruth League INC. is very excited about the selections.

“It is a very experience crew that will represent Babe Ruth Baseball very well,” he said.

For more information about the series in general contact the Williston Parks and Recreation District or Larry Grondahl, the host president.



