Joseph Dube and Luis Maria, sophomores at Williston State College, have recently been named to the 2022 All-North Dakota Academic Team.
This team recognizes the academic achievements and distinguished leadership of community college students.
According to a press release from the college, in North Dakota, the community college awards are co-sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society and the North Dakota University System College Technical Education Council.
Students are nominated for this honor based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community.
Each member of the North Dakota team receives a certificate of congratulations from Governor Doug Burgum, an award certificate, a medallion and a monetary award.
Additionally, students named to the state team also are nominated for the All-USA Academic Team.
Dube and Maria were honored at a dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, April 7, at Williston State College.
Dube is a first-generation college student from Watford City. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, is a President’s List honoree and is currently working on his Associate of Arts and Sciences degree but plans to continue his education at Dickinson State University.
There he said he will pursue a degree in education with a composite in social science education and hopes to become a high school history teacher and eventually, upon receiving a graduate degree, hopes to become a college professor.
Maria is also earning his Associate of Arts and Sciences degree.
“He will transfer to North Dakota State University for computer engineering. He has worked as a Lead Math Lab Supplemental Instructor and is actively involved in advising the Math & Sciences Department about classes that should be offered in the future. He also advises his peers on their degree requirements,” the press release reads.
Other members of the 2022 All-North Dakota Academic Team include:
Ashley Kaiser, Bismarck State College
Jayden Mitzel, Bismarck State College
Shaelyn Gebre, Dakota College at Bottineau
Morgan Haerer, Dakota College at Bottineau
Adyson Jelleberg, Dakota College at Bottineau
Lane Peltier, Dakota College at Bottineau
Jarrel McGarvey, Lake Region State College
Tucker Bercier, Lake Region State College
Rebecca Blazek, North Dakota State College of Science
Kwabena Oppong, North Dakota State College Science
Megan Johnson, North Dakota State College of Science
Jessica Novotony, North Dakota State College of Science
Team members are also eligible for scholarships from Dickinson State University, Mayville State University, Minot State University, Valley City State University, North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota.
The University of Mary and University of Jamestown also offer awards to All-North Dakota Academic Team members.