Kambree and Dru Sea Lions

(Left) Draper and (right) Zander

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The Williston Sea Lions have will be sending two qualifying swimmers to represent them in St. Petersburg, Florida from March 20-25 for the Senior Cup — Kambree Draper and Dru Zander.

The International Swim Coach Associations Senior Cup is an invitational swim meet for all of the top swimmers from across the country, many of them on track to qualify for the Olympics.

