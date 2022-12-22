The Williston Sea Lions have will be sending two qualifying swimmers to represent them in St. Petersburg, Florida from March 20-25 for the Senior Cup — Kambree Draper and Dru Zander.
The International Swim Coach Associations Senior Cup is an invitational swim meet for all of the top swimmers from across the country, many of them on track to qualify for the Olympics.
Freshman Kambree Draper is only six seconds away from Olympic time qualification in the 200 Breast heat. Head Coach Cameron Elmer explained the feeling of coaching someone so close to this accomplishment.
“Honestly, it’s a little intimidating. You don’t know where to go. You are always trying to figure out how to get faster and trying to figure out how to not plateau. That happens to every swimmer; they reach that point where they don’t think they can go any faster. So, it’s a little intimidating to always find what to improve on or what the next step is,” Elmer said.
Draper is excited to represent Williston in the Florida and to showcase all the hard work she has put in.
“It’s good to show how hard I have worked and how far that I came,” she said.
Freshman Dru Zander will also compete in the Senior Cup after qualifying in the 50 Yard Fly.
Swimming with each other for nine years, both girls agreed that the family aspect of the swim program and the dedication of Coach Elmer are their inspiration to get better everyday.
“We all are really close here, it’s like a swim family,” Zander said. “Our coach puts in so much time and effort, into all of us, and makes each of us better individually. It’s just a good team to be around.”
They also agreed that it takes a lot of dedication and hard work to see results, and all of this is putting Williston on the map and helping to build the program.
“It’s good for the program because other kids get to see that it is obtainable by anybody. I mean, we are a little town, they can see that it is obtainable and it kind of gets a fire to a lot of the kids in the program,” Elmer said.
Draper is set to compete in seven events and Zander will compete in five events in St. Petersburg.